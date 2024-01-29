No immediate impact of US decision to pause LNG export permits: Officials

India will not be immediately affected by the United States' decision to put a freeze on providing permits for the export of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to countries with which it does not have a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), officials said. While India imports the largest chunk of its imports from Qatar, the US is the third largest source of LNG.

On Friday, the Joe Biden presidential administration announced a temporary pause on pending decisions on exports of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to non-FTA nations until the US's Department of Energy can update the underlying analyses for authorizations. India does not