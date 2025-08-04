Monday, August 04, 2025 | 11:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Non-information technology sectors stole the show in July hiring trend

Non-information technology sectors stole the show in July hiring trend

July was also when TCS shook the IT industry job market by announcing layoffs of over 12,000 employees, raising concerns that hiring in this sector could be under severe stress

Hiring, Jobs
Among cities which were hot locations for hiring, Gwalior (25 per cent), Jamnagar (12 per cent), Indore (11 per cent), and Vizag (12 per cent) took the honours. However, Jammu, with a lower base, saw a 40 per cent growth in hiring.

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Non-information technology (IT) sectors like hospitality, insurance, education, accounting, and architecture amongst others have shown big momentum in hiring while software services and telecom entered the negative zone in July this year over the same month last year, according to a Naukri.com research based on data from over 100,000 clients.
 
July was also when Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shook the IT industry job market by announcing layoffs of over 12,000 employees, raising concerns that hiring in this sector could be under severe stress.
 
According to the research, hospitality and travel hiring grew by 26 per cent while insurance and education
