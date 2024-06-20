North India tea industry loses crop, gains in prices amid erratic rainfall

Climate change adversities have been playing out in the industry for some years now. This season was first marked by a long, dry spell and now too much rain | Photo: Shutterstock

Erratic rainfall has taken a toll on tea production in North India, pushing up prices. But it is hardly enough to cover the increased cost and crop loss, industry stakeholders say.

Data sourced from the Calcutta Tea Traders Association (CTTA) shows that the average price realised for CTC leaf at Kolkata auctions held on Wednesday and Thursday was Rs 304.69 per kg compared to Rs 236.90 per kg in the previous year; the average for CTC dust was Rs 304.69 per kg compared to Rs 246.95 per kg; the average for orthodox leaf was Rs 312.15 per kg compared to Rs