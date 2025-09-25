NTPC-SAIL JV commissions Chhattisgarh's first floating solar power project

The NTPC-SAIL Power Supply Company Limited (NSPCL) on Tuesday (September 23) commissioned the first floating solar power project in Chhattisgarh, set to come up at Bhilai in Durg district.

The 15-megawatt (Mw) capacity plant has been commissioned at the Maroda-1 reservoir located in the township of Bhilai Steel Plant, the Chhattisgarh-based arm of the state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

The project, to be built at a cost of ₹111.35 crore, is an attempt by the steel plant to improve its carbon footprint. It will generate around 34.25 million units (Mu) of clean electricity annually, according to officials. Its