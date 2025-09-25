Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NTPC-SAIL JV commissions Chhattisgarh's first floating solar power project

NTPC-SAIL commissions Chhattisgarh's first floating solar power project at Bhilai, boosting green energy, reducing carbon emissions, and conserving resources

The project will also conserve reservoir water by reducing evaporation. Additionally, it will generate employment opportunities for locals, officials added. (Photo: Reuters)

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

The NTPC-SAIL Power Supply Company Limited (NSPCL) on Tuesday (September 23) commissioned the first floating solar power project in Chhattisgarh, set to come up at Bhilai in Durg district. 
 
The 15-megawatt (Mw) capacity plant has been commissioned at the Maroda-1 reservoir located in the township of Bhilai Steel Plant, the Chhattisgarh-based arm of the state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).
 
The project, to be built at a cost of ₹111.35 crore, is an attempt by the steel plant to improve its carbon footprint. It will generate around 34.25 million units (Mu) of clean electricity annually, according to officials. Its
