Business Standard

Wednesday, January 01, 2025 | 11:14 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Nuclear power industry opens doors to private companies, with caveats

Nuclear power industry opens doors to private companies, with caveats

Experts say stringent terms could make industry apprehensive

Nuclear
Premium

Shreya JaiAmritha Pillay New Delhi/Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After years of lull, the nuclear power industry will open its door to private investment but with caveats. State-owned Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) on Tuesday issued a public notice inviting interests from the private sector to set up “Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs)”, which are small-size nuclear reactors with a capacity of up to 220 megawatt (Mw). 
However, the stringent terms laid down in the “request for proposal” (RfP), by NPCIL, would make the industry more apprehensive than excited, according to experts. 
In the Union Budget 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced BSRs would be set up with
Topics : Nuclear energy energy sector NPCIL

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon