Nuclear power industry opens doors to private companies, with caveats

After years of lull, the nuclear power industry will open its door to private investment but with caveats. State-owned Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) on Tuesday issued a public notice inviting interests from the private sector to set up “Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs)”, which are small-size nuclear reactors with a capacity of up to 220 megawatt (Mw).

However, the stringent terms laid down in the “request for proposal” (RfP), by NPCIL, would make the industry more apprehensive than excited, according to experts.

In the Union Budget 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced BSRs would be set up with