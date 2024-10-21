Of ships and tankers: India, refiners not breaking international sanctions

Tankers owned by sanctioned entities continue to transport Russian crude oil to India this year. In some cases, specific tankers sanctioned by the United Kingdom continue to supply India with Russian oil.

But, contrary to reports, no sanction laws have been broken, according to an investigation by Business Standard using ship tracking data, government documents and industry sources.

Indian imports of Russian oil on sanctioned vessels have been highlighted by western think tanks and media. Contrary to all these reports and tanker deliveries, both New Delhi and Indian refiners are not breaking any international sanction laws, a United States