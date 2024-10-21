Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Of ships and tankers: India, refiners not breaking international sanctions

Of ships and tankers: India, refiners not breaking international sanctions

A US official involved in compliance said 'General Licence 93' allowed India to receive vessels owned by a sanctioned entity, Russian state behemoth Sovcomflot, which ships the bulk of India's oil

Tankers owned by sanctioned entities continue to transport Russian crude oil to India this year. In some cases, specific tankers sanctioned by the United Kingdom continue to supply India with Russian oil.
Premium

S Dinakar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tankers owned by sanctioned entities continue to transport Russian crude oil to India this year. In some cases, specific tankers sanctioned by the United Kingdom continue to supply India with Russian oil.

But, contrary to reports, no sanction laws have been broken, according to an investigation by Business Standard using ship tracking data, government documents and industry sources.

Indian imports of Russian oil on sanctioned vessels have been highlighted by western think tanks and media. Contrary to all these reports and tanker deliveries, both New Delhi and Indian refiners are not breaking any international sanction laws, a United States
Topics : Indian oil refiners oil sector oil trade Oil tankers

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon