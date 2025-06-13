Off-season fades from India's travel scene amid flexible work, breaks

The traditional concept of the ‘off season’ is rapidly becoming obsolete, as Indian travellers are no longer restricting their getaways to summer or winter holidays. Instead, they’re seizing every opportunity — weekends, long breaks, and even workcations — to pack their bags and travel.

Long weekends spread across the year, Gen Z seeking spontaneous experiences, and hybrid work flexibility are driving this shift to such an extent that destinations once considered seasonal like Goa, Corbett, Ooty, Dharamshala, Haridwar, and Manali.

“While the Goan off season typically begins from April 1 and goes on till October 31, we have started to