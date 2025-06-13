Friday, June 13, 2025 | 10:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Off-season fades from India's travel scene amid flexible work, breaks

Off-season fades from India's travel scene amid flexible work, breaks

Long weekends, hybrid work flexibility driving this shift

Industry executives note that the pricing gap of hotel rooms as well as air tickets between peak and off-peak seasons has narrowed, which was also contributing to this trend

Akshara SrivastavaGulveen Aulakh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The traditional concept of the ‘off season’ is rapidly becoming obsolete, as Indian travellers are no longer restricting their getaways to summer or winter holidays. Instead, they’re seizing every opportunity — weekends, long breaks, and even workcations — to pack their bags and travel.
 
Long weekends spread across the year, Gen Z seeking spontaneous experiences, and hybrid work flexibility are driving this shift to such an extent that destinations once considered seasonal like Goa, Corbett, Ooty, Dharamshala, Haridwar, and Manali. 
 
“While the Goan off season typically begins from April 1 and goes on till October 31, we have started to
