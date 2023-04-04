close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Office mkt remains appealing for long-term investors seeking stable returns

Rentals may not, however, appreciate in the near term due to considerable supply in a muted demand environment

Karthik Jerome
Ceo, company, board, directors, MD, corporate, governance
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian office real estate market, which had recovered significantly in early 2022, began to slow down in the latter half due to macroeconomic problems in the developed world. Rental yields are likely to be stable at best in FY24.
Or

Also Read

Office space demand can translate into high returns, say experts

Experts see 2023 as a year of smooth sailing for real estate sector

Residential real estate sales to lag commercial in FY23: CRISIL

Bengaluru fourth most expensive real estate market in India: Knight Frank

India's commercial realty market resilient amid global headwinds: Experts

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, India's oldest, posts highest cargo, surplus

RINL seeks proposals to fund working capital in exchange for steel supply

Earnings of primary base metal players to remain weak in near-term: Icra

India smart TV market grows by 28%, homegrown brands capture 24% share

India's oil demand outpaced world amid pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war

Topics : Real Estate | Investors | office market

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 7:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image
Premium

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament

Image
Premium

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, says jail term attempt to suppress Opposition

Image

Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Image
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon