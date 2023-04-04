In this section

Earnings of primary base metal players to remain weak in near-term: Icra

RINL seeks proposals to fund working capital in exchange for steel supply

Bengaluru fourth most expensive real estate market in India: Knight Frank

Residential real estate sales to lag commercial in FY23: CRISIL

Experts see 2023 as a year of smooth sailing for real estate sector

Office space demand can translate into high returns, say experts

The Indian office real estate market, which had recovered significantly in early 2022, began to slow down in the latter half due to macroeconomic problems in the developed world. Rental yields are likely to be stable at best in FY24.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com