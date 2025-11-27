Offline, ecom, qcom platforms see surge in N95 mask, air-purifier sales

The worsening air pollution situation in northern India, which has led to doctors ringing alarm bells, is pushing consumers to stock up on essentials that can protect them. As a result, e-commerce (ecom) and quick commerce (qcom) platforms are witnessing a sharp surge in demand for products like air purifiers, N95 masks, and car cabin filters, among others.

Demand for air purifiers is also seeing an uptick in the offline segment and in areas other than just the National Capital Region (NCR), which comprises Delhi and its surrounding urban areas of neighbouring states.

Devendra Meel, chief business officer of Zepto,