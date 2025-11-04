Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 11:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Offshore wind plan 2.0 faces global headwinds in India's renewable journey

Offshore wind plan 2.0 faces global headwinds in India's renewable journey

India has no offshore wind capacity but is on track to commission record 6 Gw of onshore wind capacity in FY26, says Joshi

Pralhad Joshi
premium

Pralhad Joshi Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy | File Image

S Dinakar Chennai
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) Pralhad Joshi — in his latest post on Linkedin — gave a rousing call to make “wind power the cornerstone of India’s clean energy future.” Joshi had inaugurated the 7th edition of Windergy in Chennai on October 30. 
Wind is still a bystander in India’s renewable journey, while offshore wind, a distant cousin, is still out of sight. 
That may be about to change. India is taking a second stab at launching a tender for offshore wind-powered electricity. 
This comes even as the developed, western world retreats from an expensive clean energy
Topics : offshore investments Renewable energy policy renewable energy sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon