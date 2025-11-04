Offshore wind plan 2.0 faces global headwinds in India's renewable journey

Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) Pralhad Joshi — in his latest post on Linkedin — gave a rousing call to make “wind power the cornerstone of India’s clean energy future.” Joshi had inaugurated the 7th edition of Windergy in Chennai on October 30.

Wind is still a bystander in India’s renewable journey, while offshore wind, a distant cousin, is still out of sight.

That may be about to change. India is taking a second stab at launching a tender for offshore wind-powered electricity.

This comes even as the developed, western world retreats from an expensive clean energy