ONDC likely to start levying small user charges on each transaction

The government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is likely to start levying user charges in the current financial year. Though the quantum of the charges has not been decided, it is likely to be small and levied on each transaction.

The charges may have to be paid by either the seller, or the buyer, or both.

“We will evaluate the network growth and decide the right time. We have not decided how to structure it,” T Koshy, ONDC’s Managing Director and CEO told Business Standard in an interview.

An initiative of the Union government’s Department for Promotion of Industry