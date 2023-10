The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has requested leading Indian telcos, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, to provide granular data on the amount of bandwidth on their networks consumed by the big four users — Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Netflix.



Confirming the move, S P Kochar, director general of COAI, said that the aim is to put the information in public domain for all stakeholders and also for the government.