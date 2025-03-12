Parliamentary panel bats for structured timeline for coal gasification

The parliamentary standing committee on coal, mines and steel, in its fourth report on demands for grants for FY26 on Wednesday, pushed for a detailed timeline for the coal gasification scheme.

The committee has recommended establishing a structured timeline for the coal gasification scheme by defining clear, time-bound milestones to achieve 100 million tonnes (MT) of gasification by 2030.

This plan should incorporate specific targets for incremental capacity additions over one- to two-year intervals and mandate regular performance audits and environmental impact assessments on a quarterly or biannual basis, it said.

Last year, the Union Cabinet approved financial incentives for