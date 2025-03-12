Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 07:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Parliamentary panel bats for structured timeline for coal gasification

Parliamentary panel bats for structured timeline for coal gasification

Recommends bolstering expenditure monitoring

Coal, coal plant
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Puja Das
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The parliamentary standing committee on coal, mines and steel, in its fourth report on demands for grants for FY26 on Wednesday, pushed for a detailed timeline for the coal gasification scheme.
 
The committee has recommended establishing a structured timeline for the coal gasification scheme by defining clear, time-bound milestones to achieve 100 million tonnes (MT) of gasification by 2030.
 
This plan should incorporate specific targets for incremental capacity additions over one- to two-year intervals and mandate regular performance audits and environmental impact assessments on a quarterly or biannual basis, it said.
 
Last year, the Union Cabinet approved financial incentives for
Topics : Coal Parliament coal industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon