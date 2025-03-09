Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / People spent less time socialising, more time on leisure and mass media

People spent less time socialising, more time on leisure and mass media

NSO's TUS data for 2024 compares results with the earlier survey conducted in 2019

TV, television channel, Free to air, FTA
Premium

Representational Image

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

People in India are spending less time on socialising and participation within the community, and more time on leisure and mass media in 2024, shows the latest time use survey (TUS) results released last week. The survey compares figures with the earlier TUS conducted in 2019.
 
Data shows that time spent by people on activities like ‘Socialising and communication, community participation and religious practice’ decreased by 5 minutes in a day to 125 minutes in 2024 compared to 2019.
 
But time spent on ‘Culture, leisure, mass media and sports practices’ rose 16 minutes to 159 minutes during the same period. 
Topics : Survey Entertainment Rural India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon