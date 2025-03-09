People spent less time socialising, more time on leisure and mass media

People in India are spending less time on socialising and participation within the community, and more time on leisure and mass media in 2024, shows the latest time use survey (TUS) results released last week. The survey compares figures with the earlier TUS conducted in 2019.

Data shows that time spent by people on activities like ‘Socialising and communication, community participation and religious practice’ decreased by 5 minutes in a day to 125 minutes in 2024 compared to 2019.

But time spent on ‘Culture, leisure, mass media and sports practices’ rose 16 minutes to 159 minutes during the same period.