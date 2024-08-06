Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Petchem pivot: India's LPG flame flickers as Gulf imports increase

IndianOil's petrochemical strategy is primarily based on utilising captive feedstocks, he said

ONGC, ONGC PLant, Petrochemical plant
Premium

S Dinakar Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 7:09 PM IST
India may have to lean more on West Asian nations for supplies of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), a cooking fuel, in the coming years after Indian state-run refiners drew up big plans to diversify into producing more profitable petrochemicals. This shift leads to reduced LPG output, Indian refining executives said.

The mantra for state-run oil companies, from Indian Oil Corporation (IndianOil) to liquefied natural gas (LNG) importer Petronet LNG, which are looking to diversify their businesses from lower-margin fuels, has been value-added petrochemicals.

Domestic production of LPG declined by 4.5 per cent in the April-June quarter from a year

Also Read

Commercial LPG rate up by Rs 6.5 per cylinder, jet fuel price hiked 2%

Aadhaar-based eKYC for LPG users by OMCs: Here's all you need to know

Bharat Petroleum, Vitol Asia among eight bidders for Sri Lanka LPG terminal

Govt hikes jet fuel price by 1.2%, reduces commercial LPG by Rs 30

Oil marketing companies slash commercial LPG cylinder prices by Rs 30

Topics : LPG Gulf countries Liquefied Natural Gas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon