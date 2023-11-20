Pharma majors turn attention to OTC drugs in post-pandemic wellness shift

As a category of drugs, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines do not have a legal definition in India. For all practical purposes, medicines are considered OTC unless it is specifically stated that they are prescription-only drugs. So, consumers can buy OTC drugs from any pharmacy (physical or online), retail store or supermarket without a doctor’s prescription. About two weeks ago, joint drugs controller A K Pradhan said that discussions and deliberations were on to bring in guidelines for OTC medicines.



Since the pandemic, when people suddenly found themselves alone and in a situation where they had to fend for themselves, OTC medicines have reached an inflection point. People’s awareness about their health needs and willingness to spend more on wellness has made