Piyush Goyal's critique on startups not backed by funding numbers

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s critique on startups in the second edition of “Startup Mahakumbh” held at Bharat Mandapam here on Thursday, asking them to focus on high-tech areas like artificial intelligence (AI), electric mobility, robotics, and deep tech like China rather than on quick commerce and selling “healthy” ice creams, is not supported by the reality of numbers.

For venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) investments in high-tech startups, which include AI, electric vehicles, drones, deep tech, semiconductors, and robotics, collectively have seen a fall in 2024 over the previous year. At a macro level VC/PE investments in these