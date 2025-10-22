Big plans in the works for small businesses: MSME reforms by December

A fresh round of reforms could be rolled out soon for the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is working with the MSME ministry and finance ministry on steps to reduce the tax and compliance burden of such units and improve their cost-competitiveness, it is learnt. The government may announce these initiatives by end of the year.

According to the documents reviewed by Business Standard, the exercise follows a three-tier format, beginning with cluster-level workshops, followed by zone-level conferences in seven cities in November, and culminating in a national conference later in the year.