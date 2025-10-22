Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 11:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Big plans in the works for small businesses: MSME reforms by December

Big plans in the works for small businesses: MSME reforms by December

MSMEs have been asked to give actionable suggestions on financial and capital costs, the cost of raw materials, logistics and supply chains, marketing, regulatory requirements, and quality standards

MSME
premium

MSME

Monika Yadav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A fresh round of reforms could  be rolled out soon for the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector.
 
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is working with the MSME ministry and finance ministry on steps to reduce the tax and compliance burden of such units and improve their cost-competitiveness, it is learnt. The government may announce these initiatives by end of the year.  
 
According to the documents reviewed by Business Standard, the exercise follows a three-tier format, beginning with cluster-level workshops, followed by zone-level conferences in seven cities in November, and culminating in a national conference later in the year.
Topics : Narendra Modi MSME Finance Ministry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon