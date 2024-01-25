Pollution control board's approval must for vehicle scrapping facilities

In an effort to streamline the vehicle scrapping policy, the Centre has further amended the central Motor Vehicles (Registration and Functions of Vehicle Scrapping Facility) Rules, 2021.

Under the latest set of amendments issued on Tuesday, vehicle scrapping facilities (VSFs) will now require approval from the pollution control boards for both consent to establish (CTE) and consent to operate (CTO). Currently, VSFs are registered directly without any such approval.

Moreover, to expedite the construction of VSFs, the revised guidelines have eliminated the prerequisite that mandated scrapping facilities to be constructed in the orange category industrial zone.

Industrial zones are classified into the red,