Power equipment sector's order book charged up on transmission projects

Power equipment suppliers are sitting on surplus order books for the next two financial years on the back of record-high tendering of large-scale power transmission projects.

Between April and December 2023, close to 35 transmission projects worth Rs 60,000 crore were offered under tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB). In 2022, projects worth Rs 12,000 crore were offered.

Most of the projects are for connecting the green energy projects and zones with the national grid.

According to an analysis conducted by ICICI Securities, the total levelised tariff discovered in the bidding till November 2023 stood at Rs 32,000 crore.

The analyst agency