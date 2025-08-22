Friday, August 22, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Power Ministry teams up with IMD to develop weather tools for renewables

Power Ministry teams up with IMD to develop weather tools for renewables

The Power Ministry is collaborating with the IMD to develop advanced forecasting tools aimed at improving electricity demand predictions and supporting the integration of renewable energy

Gujarat Energy Transmission Company, Power Sector, ipo, investment, public-private partnership
premium

Prasad said renewable energy resources like solar and wind make accurate weather predictions crucial.

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Power sector planners are struggling to accurately forecast electricity demand and integrate weather-dependent renewable energy, senior industry leaders said, highlighting the need for new forecasting tools, AI-driven solutions, and stronger market mechanisms.
 
Speaking at the BloombergNEF summit in New Delhi on Friday, Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairman of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), said forecasting India’s power demand remains uncertain due to unpredictable consumer behaviour and weather conditions. This year’s continuous rainfall brought peak demand down to 242 gigawatts (GW) against the projected 270 GW, even lower than last year, he said.
 
Prasad said renewable energy resources like solar and wind make
Topics : Power ministry IMD weather forecast renewable energy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon