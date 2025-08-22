Power Ministry teams up with IMD to develop weather tools for renewables

Power sector planners are struggling to accurately forecast electricity demand and integrate weather-dependent renewable energy, senior industry leaders said, highlighting the need for new forecasting tools, AI-driven solutions, and stronger market mechanisms.

Speaking at the BloombergNEF summit in New Delhi on Friday, Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairman of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), said forecasting India’s power demand remains uncertain due to unpredictable consumer behaviour and weather conditions. This year’s continuous rainfall brought peak demand down to 242 gigawatts (GW) against the projected 270 GW, even lower than last year, he said.

Prasad said renewable energy resources like solar and wind make