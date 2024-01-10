Sensex (    %)
                        
Power sector financer REC likely to lead National Rooftop Solar scheme

Sources said REC will be made the nodal agency for the scheme to spread its reach across the country and plug the inefficiencies

Have a sunny rooftop? Then tap into power of the sun with a solar installation system that can help cut down your electricity bills. Credits: Adobe Stock
Shreya Jai Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 11:08 PM IST

Leading power sector financer REC Limited will be given the reins of the National Rooftop Solar scheme as the Centre shifts its focus to decentralised solar for meeting green energy targets.

Sources said REC will be made the nodal agency for the scheme to spread its reach across the country and plug the inefficiencies.

In the past, REC has been the nodal agency for various nationwide schemes of the ministry of power. Most notable among them are rural electrification under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) and the Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (SAUBHAGYA) scheme.

REC

Topics : REC Power Sector India power production Rooftop solar solar energy Power ministry Saubhagya scheme

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 10:42 PM IST

