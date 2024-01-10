Power sector financer REC likely to lead National Rooftop Solar scheme

Leading power sector financer REC Limited will be given the reins of the National Rooftop Solar scheme as the Centre shifts its focus to decentralised solar for meeting green energy targets.

Sources said REC will be made the nodal agency for the scheme to spread its reach across the country and plug the inefficiencies.

In the past, REC has been the nodal agency for various nationwide schemes of the ministry of power. Most notable among them are rural electrification under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) and the Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (SAUBHAGYA) scheme.

