Powering ahead: India adding nuclear power faster than global peers

India’s nuclear power generation has grown twice as fast as the rest of the world in recent times. In 2023, nuclear power generation grew 4.4 per cent compared to 2.2 per cent for the world, according to numbers from the UK-based Energy Institute.

Nuclear power has been in the news with NTPC announcing a partnership with the US-based Clean Core Thorium Energy (CCTE) to develop thorium-based fuel for use in nuclear reactors. Separately, protests have been reported in Kerala towards the end of December over plans for a nuclear power station in the state. The central government in July spoke