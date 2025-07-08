Premiumisation to drive ARPU growth for all telecom operators in Q1

Analysts expect a sequential uptick in Average Revenue Per User (Arpu) in the first quarter (Apr-Jun) of FY26 for all telecom operators.

All three telcos are likely to continue benefiting from the ongoing trend of premiumization, where the shift from 4G to 5G remains strong, along with higher service usage by customers, according to a note by Axis Capital. “Overall, Jio will see the fastest quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth, at 3 per cent, followed by Bharti India mobile at 1.6 per cent, while Vodafone Idea is expected to remain flat QoQ,” the note stated.

Referring to the premiumization shift, Centrum Institutional