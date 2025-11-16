Producers, platforms turn to AI-powered content to cut costs, boost output

While the media and entertainment industry has used select aspects of artificial intelligence (AI) for enhancing scripts and visuals, production houses and streaming platforms are now increasingly tapping into creating full series and films through AI.

In October, JioHotstar released an AI-powered series, Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh, in collaboration with Collective Artists Network, while Balaji Telefilms is already producing full-fledged shows with the help of AI for its OTT platform, Kutingg. On the other hand, content firm Abundantia Entertainment recently announced the launch of a new division called Abundantia aiON, which will leverage AI to integrate imagination