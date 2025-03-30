Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Pyramid or diamond? Indian IT companies brace for structural change

Pyramid or diamond? Indian IT companies brace for structural change

Traditionally, IT services firms followed a pyramid structure, with a broad base of fresh graduates supporting scalability and a large bench strength ready for deployment

it sector training it industry
Premium

Experts say this change is likely to take a firmer shape going forward, as the industry is unlikely to hire at the scale it did earlier

Avik Das Bangalore
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s IT industry – with revenue of about $283 billion this financial year – is perhaps undergoing a tectonic shift in its decades-old organisational structure as automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and generative AI (Gen AI) redefine skillsets and reduce the need for entry-level engineers.
 
Traditionally, IT services firms followed a pyramid structure, with a broad base of fresh graduates supporting scalability and a large bench strength ready for deployment. Now, this model is evolving into a diamond-shaped structure, characterised by fewer entry-level hires and a growing mid-tier workforce with five to thirteen years of experience.
 
Data sourced from specialist staffing
Topics : Artificial intelligence IT sector IT Services industry IT hiring

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon