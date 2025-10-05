Domestic gas demand to pick up pace by FY27: IGX MD & CEO Mediratta

Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), the only gas exchange in the country, sees domestic gas demand picking up pace in the coming years with prices softening to $8-$9 per million British thermal unit (MBTU) by 2027, said Managing Director & CEO, Rajesh Mediratta in an interview with Shubhangi Mathur. Despite the subdued demand from the power sector in the current year due to prolonged monsoon, volumes traded on the exchange are likely to rise by 15-20 percent in the current fiscal, he said. Edited excerpts..

Domestic gas demand has remained muted so far. What is your expectation for demand going forward?