Discounts, nudges, and fees: Qcom is quietly making customers to pay more

Quick commerce platforms are nudging customers to spend more through steeper discounts on expensive items, subtle in-app prompts, and layered service fees, all aimed at increasing average order values (AOV) and making deliveries more cost-effective.

According to a June report by JM Financial, quick commerce platforms (qcom) are increasingly steering users toward higher-priced stock-keeping units (SKUs) and larger basket sizes.

Customers in five metro cities received two to three times more discounts on SKUs with a maximum retail price (MRP) above ₹200 compared to lower-priced items, the report noted.

Anish Srivastava, senior vice president at Blinkit, said the shift towards