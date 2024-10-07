Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Q2 result preview: Orders, input costs to keep capital goods on rails

Q2 result preview: Orders, input costs to keep capital goods on rails

Brokerages predict 12-22% revenue growth and a 13-18% rise in Ebitda

capital goods firms
Premium

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 8:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Brokerage firms estimate that the capital goods sector will report double-digit growth in revenue and earnings for the July–September quarter (Q2) of 2024-25 (FY25). They noted that raw material prices have continued to ease over the past three months, while new order wins have increased.

Three brokerages — Motilal Oswal, Kotak, and Elara Capital — estimate revenue growth from 12 per cent to 22 per cent for Q2FY25. They expect earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation to rise by 13–18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) for their respective capital goods coverage.

Elara Capital highlights strong industrial demand
Topics : Capital goods

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon