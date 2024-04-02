Results preview: IT firms may report muted Q4 growth, eyes on FY25 guidance

With the last quarter of 2023-24 (FY24) expected to have been soft owing to lower discretionary spend and macro uncertainty, many are hoping FY25 will be a year of recovery for the information-technology (IT) industry.



The fourth quarter, January-March, is considered soft, and will continue to see the headwinds the sector has been facing. And the sector has entered the new financial year on a weak footing.



Analysts are expecting Tier-I firms to report sequential growth of -1 per cent to 1.5 per cent and midcap players’ growth may range between 0.7 per cent and 4 per cent. This also