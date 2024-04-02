Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Results preview: IT firms may report muted Q4 growth, eyes on FY25 guidance

January-March quarter, is considered to be a soft quarter, and will continue to see the headwinds that the sector has been facing. And the sector will enter the new financial year on a weak footing

it hiring jobs
Premium

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 11:03 PM IST
With the last quarter of 2023-24 (FY24) expected to have been soft owing to lower discretionary spend and macro uncertainty, many are hoping FY25 will be a year of recovery for the information-technology (IT) industry.
 
The fourth quarter, January-March, is considered soft, and will continue to see the headwinds the sector has been facing. And the sector has entered the new financial year on a weak footing.

Analysts are expecting Tier-I firms to report sequential growth of -1 per cent to 1.5 per cent and midcap players’ growth may range between 0.7 per cent and 4 per cent. This also

Also Read

Accenture skips pay hikes and promotions in India and Sri Lanka this year

Zurich Insurance to buy 51% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance

Salary hikes of major IT companies take a back seat amid weak demand

No fireworks from TCS Q2 nos, headcount dip keeps outlook bleak: Analysts

IT shares sink as Accenture cuts guidance; TCS, Infosys and HCLTech fall

Strong signals: Mobile phone output tops Rs 4.1 trillion in FY24

PowerMin reviews electricity supply situation as summer comes knocking

Container traffic rises 6.2% at Jawaharlal Nehru Port during FY24

South Indian Bank, Karur Vysya Bank post double digit growth in deposits

FSSAI directs e-commerce FBOs to classify food being sold as health drinks

Topics : India's IT industry IT Industry Q4 Results TCS Accenture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon