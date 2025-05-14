Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 06:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Qcom fuelling snacking in India, says Mondelez executive Nitin Saini

Qcom fuelling snacking in India, says Mondelez executive Nitin Saini

The audience that is there on quick commerce is more disposed to experiment because they have more disposable incomes, said Nitin Saini

Nitin Saini, vice-president, marketing, Mondelez India
Nitin Saini, vice-president, marketing, Mondelez India

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 6:00 AM IST

Consumers with higher disposable incomes are more likely to experiment with their snacking habits in India and quick commerce is fuelling it, according to Mondelez India.
 
“The audience that is there on quick commerce is more disposed towards wanting to experiment because they have more disposable incomes. There is a natural traction over there from a consumer standpoint or a shopper standpoint,” Nitin Saini, vice-president, marketing, Mondelez India, told Business Standard while talking about its report “Share of Snacking: India 2024”.
 
“Quick commerce is expanding rapidly in top metros and cities. This is driving consumers to inherently look for greater
