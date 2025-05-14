Qcom fuelling snacking in India, says Mondelez executive Nitin Saini

Consumers with higher disposable incomes are more likely to experiment with their snacking habits in India and quick commerce is fuelling it, according to Mondelez India.

“The audience that is there on quick commerce is more disposed towards wanting to experiment because they have more disposable incomes. There is a natural traction over there from a consumer standpoint or a shopper standpoint,” Nitin Saini, vice-president, marketing, Mondelez India, told Business Standard while talking about its report “Share of Snacking: India 2024”.

“Quick commerce is expanding rapidly in top metros and cities. This is driving consumers to inherently look for greater