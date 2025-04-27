Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rainforests and AI assistants: Luxury homes just got more exclusive

Rainforests and AI assistants: Luxury homes just got more exclusive

Rainforests, swimming pool theaters, artificial beach fronts, wine cellars, wellness areas, AI & smart tech in luxury projects

Market insiders say that developers of luxury residential projects have noticed a growing appetite for lifestyle-centric living among high net worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-HNIs

Gulveen Aulakh
Apr 27 2025

With consumers spending crores on luxury real estate demanding more than just a well-equipped club house, special services are increasingly becoming the norm with realtors offering almost never-heard-of features in their residential projects, including rainforests, swimming pool theatres, artificial beach fronts, and wine cellars. 
“We’re building the world’s highest rainforest on the 50th floor of our high-rise. We’re getting special trees that will only grow till 10-12 feet and the floor will be fortified to support the weight of the rainforest. This will be one of a kind in South Mumbai,” says Manan Shah, managing director of Man Infraconstruction (MICL). 
