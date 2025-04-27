Rainforests and AI assistants: Luxury homes just got more exclusive

With consumers spending crores on luxury real estate demanding more than just a well-equipped club house, special services are increasingly becoming the norm with realtors offering almost never-heard-of features in their residential projects, including rainforests, swimming pool theatres, artificial beach fronts, and wine cellars.

“We’re building the world’s highest rainforest on the 50th floor of our high-rise. We’re getting special trees that will only grow till 10-12 feet and the floor will be fortified to support the weight of the rainforest. This will be one of a kind in South Mumbai,” says Manan Shah, managing director of Man Infraconstruction (MICL).