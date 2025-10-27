Rajasthan govt planning two policies to boost tourism, employment

The Rajasthan tourism department is likely to announce two policies to boost tourism infrastructure, generate employment opportunities, and make the state a film shooting hub, besides chalking out plans to promote its rich handicrafts and handlooms.

The department is planning to introduce Rajasthan Film Tourism Promotion Policy, which will include ways of easing the processes involved in obtaining approvals for film shooting and disbursement of subsidies. This will be the second attempt to introduce such a policy in the state. According to a tourism department official, the first dedicated policy for film tourism was introduced in 2022.

Another would be