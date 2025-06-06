DLF to Tata Realty: Real estate majors begin checking in digital ratings

Real estate majors like DLF, House of Hiranandani, Tata Realty and others have begun digital rating of their commercial properties, with multinational tenants demanding ratings based on digital connectivity and readiness of buildings so as to meet their ESG compliance and sustainability goals.

“We realised that some of the larger American tenants wanted to know our WiredScore, which is a score on the digital connectivity of the buildings. So, three buildings have now got a WiredScore ‘Platinum’ rating and now we have asked the institute to rate all our buildings across our portfolio,” said Sriram Khattar, vice-chairman and managing director,