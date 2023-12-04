Sensex (2.05%)
Realty companies again adding inventory at faster clip than their sales

The analysis is based on a common sample of 19 listed real estate companies that are part of BSE500, BSE Mid-Cap and BSE Small Cap index

real estate, construction, rate hike, interest rate hike
Premium

Illustration: binay sinha

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 8:51 PM IST
The last 18 months have been good for real estate developers, and the industry has recovered the ground lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the industry is once again adding inventories at a faster clip than their sales. The industry inventories were up 28 per cent Y-o-Y in H1FY24 against 25.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in their net sales during the period. In comparison, their net sales were up 24.2 per cent Y-o-Y in H1FY23, while inventories were up by 8.2 per cent Y-o-Y in the period.

As a result, the combined inventories of top listed companies reached a record high of Rs 1.05 trillion and equivalent to 33 months of sales at the current pace. Inventories are up 44

Topics : Real Estate Real estate developers Real estate firms

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 8:51 PM IST

