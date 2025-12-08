Monday, December 08, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Realty faces execution pressure as developers expand launch pipelines

Realty faces execution pressure as developers expand launch pipelines

Top four listed real estate firms plan ₹1.13 trn worth of launches in near-medium term

real estate, luxury homes
premium

The top seven cities saw 96,690 units launched in the third quarter of calendar year 2025 (Q3CY25), up 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), though down 2 per cent sequentially, according to Anarock.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Developers are entering one of the busiest construction cycles, with the top four firms planning launches worth ₹1.13 trillion over the near to medium term, even as execution faces pressure from approval delays, labour shortages, rising costs, and contractor capacity limits across the industry. 
“Execution challenges are visible across the real estate industry. Even as demand and presales remain strong, deliveries have not kept pace. Developers are making large launch announcements, but approvals, labour availability, contractor capacity, and construction timelines are yet to fully align with this scale. The widening gap between what is launched and what is delivered clearly
Topics : Real estate developers DLF Realty Lodha Developers Godrej Properties
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon