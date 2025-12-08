Realty faces execution pressure as developers expand launch pipelines

Developers are entering one of the busiest construction cycles, with the top four firms planning launches worth ₹1.13 trillion over the near to medium term, even as execution faces pressure from approval delays, labour shortages, rising costs, and contractor capacity limits across the industry.

“Execution challenges are visible across the real estate industry. Even as demand and presales remain strong, deliveries have not kept pace. Developers are making large launch announcements, but approvals, labour availability, contractor capacity, and construction timelines are yet to fully align with this scale. The widening gap between what is launched and what is delivered clearly