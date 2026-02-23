Realty firms upbeat on Ghaziabad, Meerut housing demand after RRTS launch

Rising end-user demand and renewed investor confidence have pushed up property prices by 54 per cent in Meerut and 131 per cent in Ghaziabad in the last four years, according to PropEquity data.

“While sharply reducing the travel time to Delhi from these cities to under an hour, the RRTS positions both cities as high-potential residential and commercial destinations,” a Ghaziabad-based developer told Business Standard.

There is strong demand for premium, spacious homes, particularly from families looking to upgrade while remaining close to East Delhi and Noida.

“Ghaziabad real estate is witnessing premiumisation while in Meerut new development corridors are emerging, thereby curbing migration to Delhi to a large extent,” said Samir Jasuja, founder and CEO of data analytics firm PropEquity.

Prashant Thakur, executive director and head of research and advisory at Anarock Group, said the corridor has already caused a 30–60 per cent increase in property prices near stations like Modipuram and Shatabdi Nagar by cutting the travel time to Delhi to less than 60 minutes.

“With a projected growth of 30–40 per cent, Modipuram and Pallavpuram are in the lead among the benefiting growth centres. Other top investment destinations are Shatabdi Nagar, Partapur and Shastri Nagar,” he added.

Manoj Gaur, chairman and managing director of Gaurs Group, said that Ghaziabad is moving out of its affordable-housing shadow and into a more aspirational residential phase, and much of this development is happening along the Delhi–Meerut Expressway (DME).

Developers such as AU Realty and Gaurs Group have recently launched residential projects priced above Rs 3 crore in Ghaziabad, with infrastructural upgrades such as the DME, the Faridabad–Noida–Gurugram Expressway and National Highway 9 (which passes through Delhi and Ghaziabad towards Uttarakhand) expected to reshape both buyer perception and aspiration.

Gaurs Group launched Gaur NYC Residences in Wave City last year, where demand is increasingly skewed toward large-format homes.

Gaur added that 4BHK apartments exceeding 3,000 square feet are witnessing strong traction, with prices crossing Rs 3 crore depending on tower location, view and construction stage.

“Much of the traction is coming from end-users upgrading locally, alongside buyers who earlier looked primarily at Noida, signalling a structural change,” he said.

Developers add that this can help players focus on transit-oriented development (TOD) to promote high-density, mixed-use, walkable neighbourhoods within influence zones of RRTS and metro stations.

Thakur said that national-level developers are drawn to integrated TOD zones, which are converting outlying areas into highly sought-after urban centres, adding that one can expect steady capital growth and a significant shift toward upscale gated townships as Meerut develops into a feasible bedroom community for Delhi professionals.

“This approach not only enhances land utilisation but also ensures sustainable urban growth with integrated residential, retail, office and social infrastructure,” said Jasuja.

Amit Modi, director at County Group, added that Meerut stands to benefit from the connectivity as this unlocks land values and organised development.