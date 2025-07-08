Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Realty market saw land deals worth ₹31k crore in H1 2025: Anarock

Realty market saw land deals worth ₹31k crore in H1 2025: Anarock

Highest-ever land deal figure comes on the back of increased interest in diversified asset classes

City-wise, over 67 deals for approximately 991 acres of land took place in Delhi NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune alone

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

At least 2,900 acres of land deals, with a market value of ₹31,000 crore, were transacted in the Indian realty market during the first six months of 2025 (H1 2025), according to a report by real estate analytics firm Anarock.
 
These deals include both outright transactions as well as joint development agreements between realtors and landowners.
 
The total volume of land transacted in 2025 is already 1.15 times the volume seen in all of 2024, which saw about 133 deals for 2,515 acres. These transactions have a total revenue potential of approximately ₹1.47 trillion, with a total development potential of
