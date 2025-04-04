Realty sector slowdown: Recalibration of launch pipelines in the works

Real estate majors in India have turned cautious with their project pipelines to prevent a buildup of inventories in the residential space as buyers and investors are holding off their realty expenditure amid a market tumble.

Developers and market watchers said the market was preparing for a cooling-off period in the coming months in Mumbai, Gurugram, and some others that had seen rapid growth in residential projects and sales in 2023 and 2024, due to post-pandemic demand. Insiders expect developers to take stock of capacities and ensure that inventories that can be absorbed goes into the market.

“Gurugram’s real estate