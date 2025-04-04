Friday, April 04, 2025 | 06:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Realty sector slowdown: Recalibration of launch pipelines in the works

Realty sector slowdown: Recalibration of launch pipelines in the works

Real estate analysts and research firms have reported the first quarter in 2025 seeing fewer sales than previous years, largely due to rise in home prices

real estate, luxury homes
Premium

Developers pointed to aberrations in the pattern, with luxury sales rising and continuing to break the slowdown trend.

Gulveen AulakhPrachi Pisal New Delhi/Mumbai
7 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 6:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Real estate majors in India have turned cautious with their project pipelines to prevent a buildup of inventories in the residential space as buyers and investors are holding off their realty expenditure amid a market tumble. 
 
Developers and market watchers said the market was preparing for a cooling-off period in the coming months in Mumbai, Gurugram, and some others that had seen rapid growth in residential projects and sales in 2023 and 2024, due to post-pandemic demand. Insiders expect developers to take stock of capacities and ensure that inventories that can be absorbed goes into the market.
 
“Gurugram’s real estate
Topics : Real Estate Realty Market

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon