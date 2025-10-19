Reboot demand: Apple's iPhone fever spills into India's second-hand market

Led by Apple Inc's iPhones, India as a region recorded the second-fastest growth globally in refurbished or preowned smartphone sales in H1CY25, which rose 5 per cent over the year-ago figure, according to Counterpoint Research. It trailed only Africa, where refurbished smartphone sales grew 6 per cent in the period under review, again driven by strong iPhone demand.

The trend underscores how the ongoing premiumisation of the broader smartphone market is now extending to refurbished devices as well, supported by rising consumer awareness, stronger supply chains, and surging demand for high-end models.

Refurbished iPhone sales in India surged 19 per