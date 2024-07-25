Red Sea crisis hurting multi-billion dollar Indian auto component industry

The Red Sea crisis is significantly impacting the multi-billion dollar Indian auto components industry. Delivery times for containers have doubled, efficient ports like Singapore are congested, and freight rates have risen sharply as ships take longer routes for safety, the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) stated on Thursday.

"The time to deliver containers has gone up substantially, almost twice or thrice... The trade route has become so much more elongated, and you avoid the Red Sea and have to go down to South Africa, down to the Cape of Good Hope to access Europe. And Europe