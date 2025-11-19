Regional language films ruled the silver screen across India in 2025

Small and mid-budget regional language films caught movie buffs’ attention in 2025 as they showcased better content and authentic storytelling. This came at a time when the Hindi-film industry saw a 25 per cent drop in releases during the year.

The Gujarati film industry crossed the Rs 100-crore mark for the first time in 2025 in October. This was led by Gujarati film Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate, which was among the top five films in October in terms of box office collection with Rs 92 crore. A film about a female superhero, Lokah: Chapter