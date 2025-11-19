Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Regional language films ruled the silver screen across India in 2025

Regional language films ruled the silver screen across India in 2025

Strong content and authentic storytelling helped regional films dominate India's box office in 2025. With fewer Hindi releases, Gujarati, Malayalam and Marathi movies drew large audiences nationwide

This year, in Marathi, followed by Dashavatar, Jarann, a psychological thriller film, comedy movie Gulkand, and Ata Thambaycha Naay led in terms of footfalls.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Small and mid-budget regional language films caught movie buffs’ attention in 2025 as they showcased better content and authentic storytelling. This came at a time when the Hindi-film industry saw a 25 per cent drop in releases during the year.
 
The Gujarati film industry crossed the Rs 100-crore mark for the first time in 2025 in October. This was led by Gujarati film Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate, which was among the top five films in October in terms of box office collection with Rs 92 crore. A film about a female superhero, Lokah: Chapter
