Friday, August 08, 2025 | 10:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Related-party transactions below pre-pandemic levels, shows data

Related-party transactions below pre-pandemic levels, shows data

An RPT is a deal between connected entities. This can involve buying or selling of goods or raw materials among group companies

RPT
premium

Illustration by Binay Sinha

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Listed companies may have cut back on their related-party transactions. 
The value of such transactions is lower than levels seen before the pandemic. 
Such transactions are reported on the balance sheet and the profit-and-loss statement. The value of related-party transactions (RPTs) as a proportion of balance sheet assets was 5.8 per cent in 2024-25 (FY25), compared to 6.5 per cent in FY19, according to a Business Standard analysis of 262 BSE 500 companies with comparable numbers from data provider Capitaline. The value of RPTs reported on the profit-and-loss statement was equivalent to 11.9 per cent of net sales in FY25
Topics : SEBI BSE 500 Real Estate
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon