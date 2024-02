"Can a revamp of the scheme plug the gaps and speed things up, so that the ambitious targets can be achieved?"

Last week, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting of the empowered group of secretaries to oversee the progress of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. This came amid concerns over slow takeoff in some sectors and delays in processing of incentives. The secretaries asked the NITI Aayog to set up a mechanism to review the workings of the project management agencies, which process the incentives, and look at tweaking the rules, if needed.

