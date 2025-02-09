Business Standard

Sunday, February 09, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Renewable energy projects of 40 GW fail to find buyers for green power

Renewable energy projects of 40 GW fail to find buyers for green power

A senior official said, pausing more tenders was "seriously considered" till pending PPA/PSAs are signed, but no final decision was taken

Renewable energy projects of 40 GW fail to find buyers for green power
Premium

Representational Image

Shreya Jai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Close to 40 gigawatts (Gw) of renewable energy (RE) projects tendered by four Renewable Energy Imple­mentation Agencies (REIAs) designated by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy  (MNRE) have failed to find buyers for their green power.
  These projects, awarded by RE tendering nodal agency SECI and state-run power generators NTPC, NHPC, and SJVN, are pending for more than a year as no state has come forward to sign power sale agreements (PSAs), according to a presentation at an MNRE review meeting on February 5. Bidding guidelines stipulate that a ‘letter of allocation’ (LoA) should be awarded 180 days of the
Topics : renewable energy Power Sector energy sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon