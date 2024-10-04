Leading renewable energy firms in India seek buyers for 20 Gw assets

Business Standard
India currently has 150 Gw of installed RE capacity

Several upcoming projects in western India are facing a shortage of substations to connect to the national grid

Dev ChatterjeeShreya Jai New Delhi/Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 12:17 AM IST

Nearly 10 leading renewable energy (RE) companies in India are actively seeking buyers for 20 gigawatt (Gw) of their operational and under-construction capacity. This comes in the face of significant hurdles, including a scarcity of power-purchase agreements (PPAs), power supply agreements (PSAs), and issues related to transmission connectivity.

India currently has 150 Gw of installed RE capacity. The ongoing sale accounts for 13.3 per cent of the industry’s total capacity.
According to a banker, Canadian fund Brookfield has found a Malaysian buyer for 1.6 Gw of its operating assets in India and is in the final stages of
