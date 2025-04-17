Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 10:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Results preview: Domestic dose likely to ease US drag for pharma firms

Results preview: Domestic dose likely to ease US drag for pharma firms

Nuvama Institutional Equities said therapies like antidiabetic, anti-infective and respiratory had underperformed in the Indian pharma market

pharma, drugs, medicine
Premium

Diagnostics growth will also remain slow around 12.6 per cent, according to analysts, thanks to festivities and a weak acute season resulting in lower footfall.

Sohini Das Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the Indian drug industry braces for the impact of potential US tariffs, the sector is likely to end 2024-25 with revenue growth of 11-16 per cent, said several brokerages. 
According to them, this would largely be led by domestic formulations growth as US sales are expected to see a moderate rise.
Their profit after tax (PAT) is estimated to grow in the range of 10-18 per cent. 
Nuvama Institutional Equities said therapies like antidiabetic, anti-infective and respiratory had underperformed in the Indian pharma market. 
The pharma market grew by 6 per cent in Q4FY25, while the above therapies have grown
Topics : Pharma sector Trump tariffs Indian drug firms Q4 Results

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon