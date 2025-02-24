Retail's next wave: Brands chase growth in India's emerging cities

Global retail giants are accelerating expansion in India, driven by rising consumer income and demand. Beyond technology leaders, retailers in apparel, beauty, fashion, and entertainment are targeting Tier-II and -III cities, extending their reach beyond metro hubs.

House of Aldeno, Arrow, Bagline, Triumph International, CaratLane, Dave & Buster’s, and Quest Retail are expanding offline, highlighting India’s growing retail influence as brands tap into emerging markets for growth and diversification.

Italian menswear brand House of Aldeno plans to launch flagship experience stores in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh, expanding beyond malls. Currently present in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai malls, the brand also