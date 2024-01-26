Retailers expect to shrug off January blues over Republic Day weekend

Republic Day weekend brings hope to retailers as they expect a pickup in sales after a lacklustre January.

Apparel retailers expect sales to scale to double-digit. E-commerce order volumes during this year’s Republic Day sale events increased 18.7 per cent compared to last year.

Electronics and consumer durables are also expected to witness a rise in sales and customers may pick up more mobile phones this long weekend.

Apparel and fashion retail chain and lifestyle, expect like-for-like (LFL) growth to increase in single digits during the weekend as the end-of-season sale, which started in December-end, will end on