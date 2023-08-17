Retailers in the 'festival' mood after hit Independence Day weekend

The spring/summer end-of-season-sale (EOSS) concluded on an upbeat note, despite a subdued start, as customers thronged stores during the Independence Day weekend, bringing joy to retailers.

Some retailers even experienced fresh merchandise flying off the shelves as customers crowded malls and stores, taking advantage of the long weekend created by Independence Day falling on a Tuesday.

"The EOSS was muted this year, but the last two weekends came as a surprise. We saw terrific footfalls at our stores as customers got a long weekend from Friday onwards, ending on Tuesday," explained Devarajan Iyer, chief executive officer at Lifestyle.

He further mentioned that blockbuster film releases also attracted people to the malls, contributing to the increased footfall over the weekend.

Lifestyle recorded positive same-store sales growth during the Independence Day weekend, which the retailer did not anticipate, given a lacklustre EOSS.

Pepe Jeans witnessed more than double its full-price merchandise fly off shelves during the Independence Day weekend compared to the previous year.

Due to weak sales earlier in the year, retailers were compelled to launch the EOSS ten days earlier, and the discounted merchandise was more abundant among most retailers.

"We were expecting a 10-12 per cent growth during the Independence Day weekend and saw growth of 30-35 per cent, which is much higher than expected," revealed Manish Kapoor, CEO of Pepe Jeans India, adding that customers are now returning to the market.

Vijay Sales, an electronics retailer that ran standard promotions during the Independence Day weekend, reported a growth of 25 per cent compared to last year's Independence Day sales.

"We actually witnessed crowds back at our stores after 5-6 years. Sales were good, and even our Sunday sale was up 2.7 times compared to a regular day," said Nilesh Gupta, managing director of Vijay Sales.

Gupta also noted that more people ventured out on the weekends, encouraged by many box office releases, and expressed optimism for the upcoming festive season.

During the Independence Day weekend, BookMyShow reported robust demand for tickets as many opted to watch films on the silver screen. The weekend featured releases including Rajinikanth's "Jailer," "Gadar 2," "Bhola Shankar," and "OMG 2."

"The Independence Day weekend has set the silver screen ablaze with a mammoth 11.5 million cinephiles opting for the cinematic big-screen experience, the highest ever for a five-day-long weekend on BookMyShow. More than 120,000 audiences watched at least two or more of these titles on the silver screen between August 11-15, 2023," Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer - cinemas, BookMyShow, said in a statement.

Following the announcement of its April-June results, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail's chief financial officer, Jagdish Bajaj, told investors during a conference call, "Despite challenges in the near term, we expect the market to rebound in the second half of the year following the festive period."